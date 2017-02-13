Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 8:48 am GMT+8

Trump administration officials may be deposed over immigration order

Monday February 13, 2017
08:02 AM GMT+8

People participate in a protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policy at the Jewish Rally for Refugees in New York City, February 12, 2017. — Reuters picPeople participate in a protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policy at the Jewish Rally for Refugees in New York City, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said yesterday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover “what truly motivated” President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial.

Documents and emails authored by administration officials may contain evidence that the order was an unconstitutional attempt to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and Ferguson will use “every tool” at his disposal to bring those to light, he told ABC’s This Week. — Reuters

