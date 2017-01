Trump: A nation without borders is not a nation (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 — President Donald Trump vowed to restore “control” of US frontiers as he moved today to fulfil his pledge to “build a wall” on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone.

“A nation without borders is not a nation,” Trump said at the Department of Homeland Security.

“Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders.” — AFP

Construction equipment at the US-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California. — Reuters pic