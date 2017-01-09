Truck bomb kills eight police in Egypt’s Sinai

Police in Egypt set off a controlled explosion of a bomb-rigged car in the town of El-Arish in north of the restive Sinai peninsula. ― Reuters picCAIRO, Jan 9 ― A truck bomb attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula killed at least eight policemen today, officials and state media said.

Police officials said a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with explosives into the checkpoint in the north Sinai city of El-Arish and gunmen then opened fire on the security post.

The Islamic State group’s Egyptian branch in the Sinai Peninsula has carried out several such attacks over the past two years.

Eight people were also wounded in the attack, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported on its website.

Jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, which unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

In November, a car bomb attack on a checkpoint in Sinai killed eight soldiers. ― AFP