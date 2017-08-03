Truce in Syria’s Homs province after safe zone agreed, says Russia

People rest with their belongings near Russian soldiers, as rebel fighters and their families evacuate from the besieged Waer district, after an agreement was reached between rebels and SyriaÕs army, in Homs, Syria May 20, 2017. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Aug 3 — Syrian regime forces and “moderate” rebels will cease fire in northern parts of Homs province today after Russia struck a deal with the opposition on implementing a safe zone, Moscow said.

“From 1200 local time (1700 in Malaysia), units of the moderate opposition and government forces will completely stop firing,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Konashenkov said Moscow and opposition groups had reached an agreement on the “operational details” of a “de-escalation zone” in Homs at talks in Cairo on July 31.

The zone is the third to be established in Syria under a Russian-led initiative aimed at stilling fighting in four zones between President Bashar al-Assad’s force and rebels.

Konashenkov said Russian military police will set up two checkpoints and three observation postson Friday along the boundaries of the zone dividing the two forces.

The northern parts of Homs province were recently being shelled by regime forces and hit by intermittent air strikes.

Towns in the area were among the first to fall to Assad’s opponents in 2012 after a revolt against his rule.

They have remained outside the hands of jihadist groups including the Islamic State group.

Russia last month struck a deal with the United States and Jordan for a ceasefire in another southern zone, where Moscow has now deployed its military police.

Under a second agreement struck with rebels in July Russian forces also set up two checkpoints and four observation posts in an area covering conflict-ravaged Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Under a plan hammered out between Russia, Turkey and Iran at peace talks in Kazakhstan one more safe zone is supposed to be established in the northwestern Idlib region.

However, negotiations on that zone have been complicated by conflicting interests between the international powers. ― Reuters