Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Tropical storm Jose in Atlantic upgraded to hurricane (VIDEO)

Thursday September 7, 2017
10:51 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Donald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee todayDonald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee today

The Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problemsThe Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problems

Del Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US OpenDel Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US Open

The Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soulThe Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MIAMI, Sept 7 — Tropical storm Jose in the Atlantic Ocean has been upgraded to hurricane status, the National Hurricane Center said yesterday.

Jose was 1,675km east of the Lesser Antilles and packing maximum sustained winds of 120kph, the NHC said. 

It was considered a Category One hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.

Hurricane Irma, a Category Five storm further to the west, is currently battering the Caribbean and threatening Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and south Florida. — AFP 

This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma (left) and Hurricane Jose(right), September 6, 2017. — AFP pic This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma (left) and Hurricane Jose(right), September 6, 2017. — AFP pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline