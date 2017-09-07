Tropical storm Jose in Atlantic upgraded to hurricane (VIDEO)

MIAMI, Sept 7 — Tropical storm Jose in the Atlantic Ocean has been upgraded to hurricane status, the National Hurricane Center said yesterday.

Jose was 1,675km east of the Lesser Antilles and packing maximum sustained winds of 120kph, the NHC said.

It was considered a Category One hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.

Hurricane Irma, a Category Five storm further to the west, is currently battering the Caribbean and threatening Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and south Florida. — AFP

This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma (left) and Hurricane Jose(right), September 6, 2017. — AFP pic