Transparency International corruption rankings

A music video director, Cha Eun-taek, left, and other defendants sit with their lawyers before the trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 25 — Following is a list of the top- and bottom-ranked nations, plus 10 key economies in the mid-range, on graft watchdog Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, published today.

The watchdog uses data from institutions including the World Bank, the African Development Bank and business school IMD to compile the perceptions of the scale of public sector corruption.

The score runs from zero, which is highly corrupt, to 100, which is very clean.

TOP 10:

1. New Zealand 90 points = Denmark 90 points

3. Finland 89

4. Sweden 88

5. Switzerland 86

6. Norway 85

7. Singapore 84

8. Netherlands 83

9. Canada 82

10. Germany 81 = Luxembourg 81 = United Kingdom 81

10 IN THE MIDDLE

18. United States 74

20. Japan 72

23. France 69

57. Hungary 48 = Romania 48

75. Turkey 41

79. Brazil 40 = China 40 = India 40

131. Russia 29

10 AT THE BOTTOM

166. Venezuela 17 = Iraq 17

169. Afghanistan 15

170. Libya 14 = Yemen 14 = Sudan 14

173. Syria 13

174. North Korea 12

175. South Sudan 11

176. Somalia 10. — AFP