Transparency International corruption rankings

BERLIN, Jan 25 — Following is a list of the top- and bottom-ranked nations, plus 10 key economies in the mid-range, on graft watchdog Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, published today.
The watchdog uses data from institutions including the World Bank, the African Development Bank and business school IMD to compile the perceptions of the scale of public sector corruption.
The score runs from zero, which is highly corrupt, to 100, which is very clean.
TOP 10:
1. New Zealand 90 points = Denmark 90 points
3. Finland 89
4. Sweden 88
5. Switzerland 86
6. Norway 85
7. Singapore 84
8. Netherlands 83
9. Canada 82
10. Germany 81 = Luxembourg 81 = United Kingdom 81
10 IN THE MIDDLE
18. United States 74
20. Japan 72
23. France 69
57. Hungary 48 = Romania 48
75. Turkey 41
79. Brazil 40 = China 40 = India 40
131. Russia 29
10 AT THE BOTTOM
166. Venezuela 17 = Iraq 17
169. Afghanistan 15
170. Libya 14 = Yemen 14 = Sudan 14
173. Syria 13
174. North Korea 12
175. South Sudan 11
176. Somalia 10. — AFP