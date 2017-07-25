Train service between Queenstown and Bugis shuts down in Singapore

The scene at Jurong East MRT this morning. Commuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault and track circuit fault. — Twitter/Loke @Loke_9999SINGAPORE, July 25 — Train operator SMRT shut services between the Queenstown and Bugis stations this morning, citing the need for “urgent repairs” following separate track circuit and power faults that snarled rush-hour commuting traffic on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL).

SMRT said the stoppage in train services between the Queenstown and Bugis stations, in both directions, would start at 11.30am and last about 30 minutes.

This is to allow engineers to remove a loose panel next to the tracks in the tunnel near Tiong Bahru MRT station, which caused the rail network to experience intermittent traction power trips.

“As engineers require track access to remove the panel, traction power needs to be turned off for safety. As such, there will be no train service between Queenstown and Bugis MRT stations in both directions on the East-West Line from 11.30am,” the train operator said in a Facebook post.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience.” — TODAY