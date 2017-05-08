Trade unions warn against Macron win, demonstration due today (VIDEO)

PARIS, May 8 — France’s biggest trade unions yesterday issued warnings over the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the country’s presidential election, with one union calling for a demonstration today.

The CFDT, France’s biggest union, welcomed Macron’s victory in a statement but added that the National Front’s score was still too high.

“Now, all the anxieties expressed at the ballot by a part of the electorate must be heard.

“The feeling of being disenfranchised, of injustice, and even abandonment is present among a large number of our citizens.

“The CFDT calls on Emmanuel Macron not to turn a deaf ear to this despair,” it said.

The CGT, one of the country’s more militant unions, called for a demonstration in Paris today to mark the start of Macron’s presidency in protest against “liberal” economic policies. — Reuters

French CRS riot police face off with demonstrators after the announcement of results in the election of Emmanuel Macron as French President, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. — Reuters pic