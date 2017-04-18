Last updated -- GMT+8

Track faults delay Singapore’s morning rush hour commute

Tuesday April 18, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

The delay has since increased to 15 minutes at around 9:20am. — TODAY picThe delay has since increased to 15 minutes at around 9:20am. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, April 18 — The morning rush hour commute this morning was hit by delays on both the North-South (NSL) and East-West Lines (EWL), with SMRT reporting track faults causing delays of between 15 to 20 minutes.

At about 7:20 am, the train operator tweeted that train service between Bishan and Khatib stations was affected due to a train fault at Khatib station, resulting in an additional 10 minutes of travel time for commuters.

The delay increased to 20 minutes at around 8:50am.

As of 9:05am, the track fault on the NSL has not cleared.

Another track fault at Simei station was also reported on the East-West Line today.

At 8:35am, SMRT alerted commuters to the problem and said to expect from a 10-minute delay while travelling between the Paya Lebar and Simei stations.

The delay has since increased to 15 minutes at around 9:20am. — TODAY

