Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Track fault on East-West Line during Singapore’s rush hour

Monday April 9, 2018
09:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Conte: Failure to beat West Ham sums up Chelsea’s seasonConte: Failure to beat West Ham sums up Chelsea’s season

The Edit: Rapper Cardi B confirms pregnancyThe Edit: Rapper Cardi B confirms pregnancy

The Edit: How these social ventures are lifting poor out of povertyThe Edit: How these social ventures are lifting poor out of poverty

The Edit: See this new trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’The Edit: See this new trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Those travelling between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations have been asked to prepare for delays of about 25 minutes.Those travelling between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations have been asked to prepare for delays of about 25 minutes.SINGAPORE, April 9 — A track fault on the East-West Line caused fresh delays for commuters during morning rush hour this morning.

Those travelling between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations have been asked to prepare for delays of about 25 minutes.

Affected commuters took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Twitter user Asyura said that she should have been in school by 8am, but was instead “stuck between Chinese Garden and Lakeside” MRT stations.

Transport operator SMRT first put out a tweet at 7.36am, advising commuters to be prepared for delays of about 15 minutes.

In an update at 7.54am, SMRT advised commuters to add some 20 minutes of travelling time between the two affected stations.

SMRT then put out a third tweet at 8.23am, telling commuters that “we are working to recover service”.

In an update at 8.43am, SMRT advised commuters to add 25 minutes of travel time. — TODAY

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram