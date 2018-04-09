Track fault on East-West Line during Singapore’s rush hour

Those travelling between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations have been asked to prepare for delays of about 25 minutes.SINGAPORE, April 9 — A track fault on the East-West Line caused fresh delays for commuters during morning rush hour this morning.

Those travelling between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations have been asked to prepare for delays of about 25 minutes.

Affected commuters took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Twitter user Asyura said that she should have been in school by 8am, but was instead “stuck between Chinese Garden and Lakeside” MRT stations.

Transport operator SMRT first put out a tweet at 7.36am, advising commuters to be prepared for delays of about 15 minutes.

In an update at 7.54am, SMRT advised commuters to add some 20 minutes of travelling time between the two affected stations.

SMRT then put out a third tweet at 8.23am, telling commuters that “we are working to recover service”.

In an update at 8.43am, SMRT advised commuters to add 25 minutes of travel time. — TODAY