Track fault causes long delay during Singapore’s peak hour

Thursday January 19, 2017
11:55 AM GMT+8

The track fault first began at around 7.46am, according to the train operator’s Twitter account. — TODAY picThe track fault first began at around 7.46am, according to the train operator’s Twitter account. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 19 — A track fault at Clementi this morning caused long delays along the East-West Line towards the city, with many commuters complaining on Twitter about under-reporting by SMRT.

The track fault first began at around 7.46am, according to the train operator’s Twitter account.

While train services were still available, SMRT warned passengers of an additional 10 minutes in travel time from Joo Koon to Clementi towards Pasir Ris.

However, many commuters were not convinced by SMRT’s tweets. At least two Twitter users claimed that it was taking them 20 minutes to get between two stations.

Many more users took to social media to complain about the delays, which some claim it took them an hour to get from Boon Lay to Clementi.

More than an hour and a half after the delay first began, SMRT tweeted at 9.27am that the track fault had cleared and train speed progressively returning to normal. — TODAY

