Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

World

Track circuit, power faults cause more delays on Singapore’s lines

Tuesday July 25, 2017
09:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Justin Bieber just pulled the plug on final leg of his tourThe Edit: Justin Bieber just pulled the plug on final leg of his tour

The Edit: Upgrades for Jaguar’s XJ 2018The Edit: Upgrades for Jaguar’s XJ 2018

The Edit: Microsoft Paint to be killed off?The Edit: Microsoft Paint to be killed off?

The Edit: The need for measles vaccinationThe Edit: The need for measles vaccination

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Commuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault this morning. — Picture by Lovelle TanCommuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault this morning. — Picture by Lovelle TanSINGAPORE, July 25 — Commuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault and a track circuit fault this morning. 

In a tweet at 7:26am, SMRT said trains will be running at longer intervals due to the power fault and told commuters to expect the stations to be crowded. 

In a separate tweet at around 8:50am, the rail operator said that there was a track circuit fault at Commonwealth station.

“Please add 15 mins train travel time from ‪#JooKoon to ‪#Commonwealth,” it said in the tweet. 

Some commuters have reported long queues at Lakeside and Pioneer MRT stations. 

One commuter, Jaslyn Teo, said in a tweet that she had to miss two trains before being able to board the third train. 

The power fault was still not resolved an hour after it was first reported. 

A power fault last occurred on July 12, causing blackouts at several stations and halted train services on the NSEWL. 

SMRT later attributed the July 12 service disruption to a traction power trip. — TODAY

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline