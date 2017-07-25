Track circuit, power faults cause more delays on Singapore’s lines

Commuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault this morning. — Picture by Lovelle TanSINGAPORE, July 25 — Commuters travelling to work on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) experienced delays due to an intermittent power fault and a track circuit fault this morning.

In a tweet at 7:26am, SMRT said trains will be running at longer intervals due to the power fault and told commuters to expect the stations to be crowded.

In a separate tweet at around 8:50am, the rail operator said that there was a track circuit fault at Commonwealth station.

“Please add 15 mins train travel time from ‪#JooKoon to ‪#Commonwealth,” it said in the tweet.

Some commuters have reported long queues at Lakeside and Pioneer MRT stations.

One commuter, Jaslyn Teo, said in a tweet that she had to miss two trains before being able to board the third train.

The power fault was still not resolved an hour after it was first reported.

A power fault last occurred on July 12, causing blackouts at several stations and halted train services on the NSEWL.

SMRT later attributed the July 12 service disruption to a traction power trip. — TODAY