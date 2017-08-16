Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Top US general says China needs to increase pressure on N.Korea

Wednesday August 16, 2017
North Korea has increased the frequencies of its missiles tests, worrying its nearest neighbours. — Reuters picNorth Korea has increased the frequencies of its missiles tests, worrying its nearest neighbours. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 16 — There is a growing urgency for China to increase pressure on North Korea and the United States has the resolve to use the full range of military capabilities to defend itself and its allies, the United States' top general said on a China visit.

North Korea's weapons programmes threaten the entire international community, including China, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told a senior Chinese officer on Tuesday, according to a US military statement released by the US Embassy in China today. — Reuters

