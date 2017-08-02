Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Tillerson to travel to Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia

Wednesday August 2, 2017
07:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report saysThe Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report says

The Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trailThe Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trail

The Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritageThe Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritage

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tillerson will discuss bilateral relations with officials during his visit to Malaysia. ― Reuters picTillerson will discuss bilateral relations with officials during his visit to Malaysia. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 2 — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, the State Department said yesterday.

Tillerson will participate in meetings of diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, and discuss “denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, maritime security, and counterterrorism,” the State Department said.

In Thailand, Tillerson will pay his respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, and discuss the US-Thai relationship with officials there. In Malaysia, he will discuss bilateral relations with officials.

“Secretary Tillerson’s travel reaffirms the Administration’s commitment to further broaden and enhance US economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region,” the State Department said. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline