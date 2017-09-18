Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Tillerson to meet Russia’s Lavrov ahead of UN assembly

Monday September 18, 2017
07:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gareth Bale and Real Madrid get back to winning waysGareth Bale and Real Madrid get back to winning ways

The Edit: Kinky sex and porn linked to higher divorce rates in IranThe Edit: Kinky sex and porn linked to higher divorce rates in Iran

The Edit: Tasty local fare around Kampung Baru LRT stationThe Edit: Tasty local fare around Kampung Baru LRT station

The Edit: ‘It’ still scaring off competitionThe Edit: ‘It’ still scaring off competition

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow April 12, 2017. — Reuters picRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow April 12, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 18 — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is to meet his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York yesterday ahead of the UN General Assembly, officials said.

According to Tillerson's schedule, the top US envoy was to meet Lavrov at the Russian UN delegation at 9pm, as senior international officials gathered in the city.

Ties between Washington and Moscow are at what Tillerson has called a "historic" post-Cold War low, amid tit-for-tat cuts to each other's diplomatic missions.

But Washington wants to work with Russia to help resolve the crisis in Syria, where both have military forces deployed, and the rivals are trying to work through their differences.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly this week, but his US counterpart Donald Trump will make his much anticipated first address to the world body tomorrow. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline