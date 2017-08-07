Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tillerson says can settle problems with Russia, avoid damaging ties

Monday August 7, 2017
11:32 AM GMT+8

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reacts during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow April 12, 2017. — Reuters picUS Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reacts during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow April 12, 2017. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 7 — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this morning said the United States wants to work with Russia and it was pointless to cut off ties over their disagreements.

Discussing a meeting he held yesterday with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Tillerson told reporters that Russia had indicated “some willingness” to talk and find ways to move forward on the thorny issue of the Ukraine.

He said he saw US-Russia relations pragmatically and believed problems could be addressed, and stressed to Lavrov that Russia needed to understand that meddling in elections was a very serious issue. — Reuters

