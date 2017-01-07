Singapore-bound Tigerair flight diverted to Vietnam due to burning smell in cabin

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 — A Tigerair flight from Taiwan to Singapore had to make an unscheduled landing at Ho Chi Minh yesterday, a spokesperson for Tigerair said in a press statement.

The spokesperson for Tigerair said that Flight TR2993, which was carrying 163 passengers from Taipei to Singapore, was diverted to Ho Chi Minh City “due to a burning smell in the cabin”.

Flight TR2993 had taken off from Taipei at 1.55pm and was scheduled to land in Singapore at 6.55pm.

According to Internet flight tracking service FlightAware, the plane landed at Tan Son Nhat International at 4.48pm.

“We have deployed a ferry flight to bring guests back to Singapore from Ho Chin Minh City in the early morning of Jan 7. Refreshments have been provided to the affected guests in Ho Chi Minh City,” the spokesperson added.

Tigerair clarified that there was no fire in the aircraft and the incident was not caused by an engine issue.

“Safety is of utmost importance to Tigerair and we will spare no effort in ensuring the well-being of our guests,” the airline said. — TODAY