Last updated Monday, May 01, 2017 8:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Three young women arrested in London under anti-terrorism laws, say police

Monday May 1, 2017
06:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea warns of nuclear test at any time against US aggressionNorth Korea warns of nuclear test at any time against US aggression

Make Pulau Jerejak Unesco site, leprosy history group tells PenangMake Pulau Jerejak Unesco site, leprosy history group tells Penang

The Edit: Games in May — ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’, ‘Rime’The Edit: Games in May — ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’, ‘Rime’

Bilic says West Ham to stay positive in Tottenham clashBilic says West Ham to stay positive in Tottenham clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, April 27, 2017. — Reuters picA man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, April 27, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, May 1 — Three young women were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in east London today in connection with a security operation in the capital last week, police said.

The two 18-year-old and one 19-year-old women were held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police force said .

“The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road,” the police said in a statement, referring to the location of a raid by armed counter-terrorism officers in northwest London on Thursday evening.

Police at the time said that raid had disrupted an active militant plot.

Today’s arrests came days after a man was arrested carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May’s office in Westminster, and just over a month after a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

On Thursday, armed counter-terrorism officers using tear gas stormed the house in the Willesden area of the capital and shot a woman in her 20s.

She was released from hospital on Sunday, then herself arrested on suspicion of committing terror offences.

Britain has been on its second-highest alert level of “severe” since August 2014, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline