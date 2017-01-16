Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:48 pm GMT+8

Three police killed in Turkey roadside bomb attack, says official

Monday January 16, 2017
A member of the police special forces stands next to vehicles in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 31, 2016. — Reuters picA member of the police special forces stands next to vehicles in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 31, 2016. — Reuters picDIYARBAKIR, Jan 16 ― Three police officers were killed and three others wounded when a roadside bomb exploded today as a police vehicle passed by in Kurdish-majority southeastern Turkey, the local governor’s office said.

The attack took place in the Sur neighbourhood of Diyarbakir province, where the Turkish army launched an intensive campaign last year against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). 

“An attack was carried out when explosives... detonated as an armoured vehicle carrying our riot police was passing by,” the governor’s office said in a statement. 

Two of the three injured police officers were in critical condition, it added. The toll of three police killed raised a previous figure of one dead. 

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack but the state-run Anadolu news agency pointed the finger of blame on “PKK terrorists”.

The governor’s office called it “an atrocious terror attack”, vowing that Turkey would continue to fight “against terror” with determination.

Turkey has been on edge after a wave of attacks blamed on Kurdish militants and Islamic State jihadists.

The PKK ― designated as a terror organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union ― has been waging an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. ― AFP

