Three men taken for questioning after Brussels anti-terror raid released (VIDEO)

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 — Three men detained for questioning late yesterday after an anti-terror raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek were released without charges, Belgian prosecutors said today.

Prosecutors said ontoday that several houses had been searched in relation to an anti-terror investigation but that nothing was found. They did not give any details about the case.

Molenbeek gained international attention when locals with links to Syria took part in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. — Reuters

A masked Belgian police officer takes part in police operations in Schaerbeek following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 25, 2016. — Reuters pic