Three fined in Germany for failing to help dying pensioner

Monday September 18, 2017
09:22 PM GMT+8

BERLIN, Sept 18 — A German court today fined three people for failing to help a pensioner lying unconscious on the floor of a bank, instead walking around and even stepping over him.

In the nearly one-year-old incident captured on video camera, the 83-year-old man had collapsed and hit his head. He then fell unconscious on the floor of a cash machine room of a bank in the western city of Essen.

“No one wanted to help,” said trial judge Karl-Peter Wittenberg, who handed out fines of up to €3,600 (RM18,000) to one 39-year-old woman and two men aged 55 and 61.

Two of the defendants testified that they thought the man was homeless and just asleep.

It took at least seven minutes until another bank customer phoned emergency services. They arrived 20 minutes later to ferry the man to hospital, but he never regained consciousness and died a week later.

A medical expert testified in court that the man would have died even if he had received medical attention more promptly. — AFP

