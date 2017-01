Thousands turn out for London’s New Year Parade (VIDEO)

A giant inflatable caricature of the Lord Mayor of London was also carried down the streets. — Reuters video screengrabLONDON, Jan 2 — Despite a rainy start to 2017 in London, thousands of people hit the streets to watch the British capital’s annual New Year’s Day parade yesterday.

Dancers, acrobats, vintage cars and cheerleaders, along with the city’s Lord Mayor, flooded the streets for the event.

A giant inflatable caricature of the Lord Mayor of London was also carried down the streets.

The event started at Green Park underground station near Buckingham Palace and ended at Parliament Square. — Reuters