Last updated Sunday, February 05, 2017 1:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Thousands protest in London against Trump’s refugee ban (VIDEO)

Sunday February 5, 2017
01:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: For soul-satisfying fare, head to Mok TehThe Edit: For soul-satisfying fare, head to Mok Teh

Beckham slams reports of promoting himself through charity workBeckham slams reports of promoting himself through charity work

ProjekMMO: Gadis mualaf Korea jadi model butik muslimaProjekMMO: Gadis mualaf Korea jadi model butik muslima

Indonesia takes aim at Islamic hardliners behind governor protestsIndonesia takes aim at Islamic hardliners behind governor protests

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Demonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against US President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. — Reuters picDemonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against US President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 5 — Several thousand people demonstrated outside the US embassy in London yesterday against President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans such as “No to Trump. No to War” and “Trump: Special Relationship? Just say no.” at the demonstration against the ban and Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked the order but many in Britain are angry about the measure, which they see as discriminatory, and the time it took for Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to criticise it. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline