Thousands of Tunisians protest against Trump’s Jerusalem decision (VIDEO)

Friday December 8, 2017
07:43 AM GMT+8

TUNIS, Dec 8 — Thousands of Tunisians protested in several cities yesterday against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the US Embassy there, residents said.

Labour unions and other groups have called for even bigger protests in the capital Tunis and other cities in the North African country after Friday prayers.

Yesterday’s demonstrations went peacefully with several hundreds alone gathering in central Tunis, holding up Palestinian flags and banners, residents said. Protesters burned a US flag and others stepped on images of Israeli flags.

Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemning the US decision, saying it undermined Palestinian rights, officials said. — Reuters

Protesters chant slogans during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Tunis, Tunisia, December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic Protesters chant slogans during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Tunis, Tunisia, December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

