Pro-Palestinian march in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visit

Activists protest against the visit of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris December 9, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Dec 10 — Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists on Saturday staged a protest in Paris against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to France today.

Protestors carried Palestinian flags and photos of French President Emmanuel Macron marked “accomplice” for hosting Netanyahu following the US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Netanyahu, who has welcomed Trump’s move, will meet with Macron on Sunday ahead of a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

France said on Friday the United States had sidelined itself in the Middle East by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on French TV that the US move went “against international law”.

“Trump says he has a project. Let him present it, so that this intervention can be wiped out by the restart of the peace process,” he said.

Macron and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan will work together to try to persuade the United States to reconsider the decision, a Turkish presidential source said yesterday.

France has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause. In 2014, the French National Assembly passed a non-binding motion calling on the government to recognise Palestine, but the government has not officially done so. — Reuters