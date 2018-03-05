Thousands march for women’s rights through central London (VIDEO)

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March 4, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 5 — Thousands of people calling for gender equality marched through central London yesterday alongside celebrities, activists and politicians, a century after some British women won the right to vote and ahead of International Women's Day.

'#March4Women', led by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Hollywood Actor Michael Sheen and the great grand-daughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, Helen Pankhurst, began outside parliament in Westminster.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement by women against sexual harassment and abuse, protesters were calling for an end to gender discrimination and violence in the workplace.

The march ended in Trafalgar Square, where many important speeches campaigning for women's right to vote took place in the lead-up to the Representation of the People Act of 1918.

This allowed property-owning women over the age of 30 to vote for the first time, following campaigns by the women's suffrage movement, including radical suffragettes whose tactics included arson and bomb attacks. — Reuters