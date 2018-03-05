Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London (VIDEO)

Monday March 5, 2018
08:14 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
March 05, 2018
09:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March 4, 2018. — Reuters picProtestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event in central London, Britain, March 4, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 5 — Thousands of people calling for gender equality marched through central London yesterday alongside celebrities, activists and politicians, a century after some British women won the right to vote and ahead of International Women's Day.

'#March4Women', led by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Hollywood Actor Michael Sheen and the great grand-daughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, Helen Pankhurst, began outside parliament in Westminster.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement by women against sexual harassment and abuse, protesters were calling for an end to gender discrimination and violence in the workplace.

The march ended in Trafalgar Square, where many important speeches campaigning for women's right to vote took place in the lead-up to the Representation of the People Act of 1918.

This allowed property-owning women over the age of 30 to vote for the first time, following campaigns by the women's suffrage movement, including radical suffragettes whose tactics included arson and bomb attacks. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram