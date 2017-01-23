May won’t take it if Trump says something unacceptable (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 23 — British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday she would not be afraid to tell US President Donald Trump when she finds something he has said unacceptable.

“I've already said that some of the comments that Donald Trump has made in relation to women are unacceptable, some of those he himself has apologised for,” she said on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Thousands of women took to the streets of European capitals on Saturday to protest against Trump, particularly comments he has made which were seen as demeaning of women.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London January 22, 2017. — ReutersMay is due to meet Trump in Washington on Friday and said she would use the opportunity to discuss the future trading relationship between the United States and Britain, as well as NATO and challenges such as defeating terrorism.

Following last year's vote to leave the European Union, the British government has been keen to deepen ties with the United States and other nations outside Europe to show that Brexit will not diminish its standing in the world. — Reuters