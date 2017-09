The weapons in North Korea’s arsenal (VIDEO)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons programme in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. — KCNA handout via ReutersSEOUL, Sept 5 — Experts are assessing North Korea’s military capabilities amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula following further ballistic missiles tests by Pyongyang.

North Korea is believed to have more than 1,000 missiles of varying ranges, according to the Telegraph.

Military service is mandatory in North Korea for men and women, and the army has more than a million troops. — Reuters