Thailand’s former PM Thaksin breaks silence on Twitter

Wednesday August 30, 2017
02:44 PM GMT+8

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looks on as he speaks during an interview in Singapore, February 23, 2016. — Reuters picFormer Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looks on as he speaks during an interview in Singapore, February 23, 2016. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Aug 30 — Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra broke a long silence today to comment on Twitter following his sister's flight from the country last week.

Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government was ousted by the military in 2014, left Thailand last week before a Supreme Court verdict in a negligence case against her.

Former premier Yingluck had faced up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Thaksin, in his comment on Twitter, quoted the 18th century French philosopher Charles de Montesquieu, denouncing judicial tyranny.

"Montesquieu once said 'There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice'," Thaksin said on his official Twitter page.

Former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin was ousted in a 2006 coup and lives in self-exile to avoid a 2008 graft conviction he says was politically motivated. — Reuters

