Thailand-bound flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

Scoot said flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai was escorted back by Singapore’s air force. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, April 5 — Two Singapore fighter jets escorted a civilian plane bound for Thailand back to the city-state today af

ter a bomb threat was made by a passenger, the airline and authorities said.Singapore Air

lines budget carrier Scoot said one of its flights bound for Hat Yai was safely escorted back to Changi airport.Flight Aware flight tracker said the plane on Flight TR634 was a twin-engine Airbus A320.

Police said in a statement on Facebook they were aware of a threat made by a passenger on board TR634 and they were making further checks.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that two F-15SG fighter jets responded after the pilot declared a bomb threat and escorted the plane from the South China Sea back to Changi.

“For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise,” said Ng in a Facebook post.

No further details were immediately available.

Singapore has a near-perfect record of keeping its shores free from terror, but it has markedly stepped up efforts to deter militancy in recent years with more frequent attacks on Western countries and after Islamic State militants briefly took over a town in the southern Philippines last year.

Scoot said it was “working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests”.

Changi Airport Group said its ground resources were on standby and Airport Police were currently investigating. — Reuters