World

Thai king’s office seeks changes to draft constitution, says PM

Tuesday January 10, 2017
04:23 PM GMT+8

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne after the death of his father. — AFP pic Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne after the death of his father. — AFP pic BANGKOK, Jan 10 — Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s office has requested changes to a draft constitution regarding royal powers, the prime minister said today.

“The request said there are three to four issues that need fixing to ensure his royal powers,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha Prayuth told reporters.

Prayuth did not give details but said the changes would be made.

The draft constitution was passed in a referendum in August last year. It paves the way for a return to civilian rule, including a general election that the military government has promised for this year. — Reuters

