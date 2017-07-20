Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Thai cop killed in Narathiwat bomb attack

Thursday July 20, 2017
02:02 PM GMT+8

A recent picture shows soldiers checking vehicles in Thailand's southern Narathiwat province. — AFP picA recent picture shows soldiers checking vehicles in Thailand's southern Narathiwat province. — AFP picNARATHIWAT, July 20 — A policeman was killed in a bomb attack at a security post at Jalan Petchakasem, Bachok, in the restive province of Narathiwat in southern Thailand early today.

The explosion, which occurred about 12.30am at the control post which was manned by 12 policemen, also seriously injured on of them

“Several unidentified people sneaked into the security control post through an undergrowth and hurled six pipe bombs,” said Narathiwat police chief Major-General Manas Sikamat who visited the scene.

Following investigation, it was found that each of the bombs contained between 700gm and 800gm of explosives. — Bernama

