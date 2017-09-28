Thai authorities search fugitive Yingluck’s house for evidence

Journalists wait outside the house of ousted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to show up at at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic BANGKOK, Sept 28 — A group of Thai police and army officers led by the National Police Deputy Chief searched a house belonging to former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who the government today confirmed had escaped to Dubai.

Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul and about 20 officers arrived at the house located in Lat Phrao , outskirts of the city about noon to collect evidence, including DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) relating to investigations into the fugitive’s escape.

“The search (on the house) followed the discovery of a woman’s DNA in a Toyota Camry. If the DNA in the house and the DNA in the car matches, persons who assisted in Yingluck’s escape will face criminal charge under the Section 157 of the Penal Code.

“We will need the evidence to enforce the Penal Code,” he told a gathering of media personnel in front of the house here today.

The search on Yingluck’s house was carried out under a warrant issued by the court, said Srivara, adding that the authorities would also do a similar search on another house, but declined to reveal details.

The police seized the Toyota Camry several days ago, which they suspect had been used as a getaway car for the former prime minister. Three policemen, including a colonel have also been arrested to facilitate investigations into her escape.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court found Yingluck guilty of negligence in a rice pledging scheme and sentenced her in absentia to five years imprisonment.

The younger sister of exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has never been seen in public or issued any statement since failing to appear in court late last month. — Bernama