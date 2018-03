Texas police increase reward in recent bombing case (VIDEO)

AUSTIN, March 19 ― Police in Austin, Texas have increased the reward to US$100,000 (RM391,545) for help in catching the person who planted three bombs that killed two people and wounded two others earlier this month.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said police have received hundreds of tips in the investigation of a series of bombings that have rattled the city this month. But he said officers need more help, and they're willing to pay to get it. ― Reuters

Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin March 12, 2018. ― Reuters pic