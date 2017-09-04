Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze

Monday September 4, 2017
Tools

A police officer lays down a safety flare while blocking the road leading to the Arkema SA plant which was hit by floods caused by tropical storm Harvey near Crosby, Texas August 31, 2017. — Reuters picA police officer lays down a safety flare while blocking the road leading to the Arkema SA plant which was hit by floods caused by tropical storm Harvey near Crosby, Texas August 31, 2017. — Reuters picHOUSTON, Sept 4 — A fire at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas has been put out and authorities have lifted an evacuation order after declaring it safe, the company said in a statement today.

The remaining chemical containers at the Arkema plant were deliberately ignited yesterday and burned themselves out, it said.

“The Crosby Fire Department and unified command has determined it is safe for residents to return to their homes,” Arkema said.

“The 1.5 mile evacuation zone around the Arkema Inc. facility has been lifted and is no longer in effect.”

Explosions and fire ripped through containers holding highly flammable organic peroxides early Thursday, after heavy flooding knocked out power to critical refrigeration units.

The area around the plant had already been evacuated in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey. — AFP

