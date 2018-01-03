Tens of thousands gather across Iran for pro-regime rallies, state TV shows

People protest near the university of Tehran, December 30, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters pic TEHRAN, Jan 3 — Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Iran today in a massive show of support for the regime after days of deadly unrest, state television showed.

Crowds chanted “Leader, we are ready” as images showed vast numbers marching through the cities of Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Gorgan and elsewhere.

The crowds waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards reading “Death to seditionists”.

“We offer the blood in our veins to our leader,” was another popular chant.

The rallies followed several days of unrest — initially sparked by protests over economic problems but quickly turning against the regime as a whole — in which 21 people lost their lives and hundreds were arrested.

Khamenei blamed foreign “enemies” for the demonstrations in a speech yesterday. — AFP