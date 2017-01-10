Tens of thousands attend Iran ex-president Rafsanjani funeral

Mourners gather around the coffin of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremony at the Jamaran mosque in Teheran, on January 9, 2017. — AFP picTEHERAN, Jan 10 — Tens of thousands of Iranians were already at Teheran University this morning to attend the funeral service for former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

State television showed people pouring onto the streets around the university where Ayatollah Khamenei will begin the service, paying tribute to Rafsanjani despite their “differences”.

The heavyweight politician, who passed away on Sunday at 82, will be buried inside the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic revolution. — AFP