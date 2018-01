Ten crew missing as cargo vessel sinks off Shanghai

Rescue workers work on a rescue ship at the site where a cargo vessel sank following a collision with another vessel, at Wusongkou anchorage in Shanghai January 3, 2018. — China Daily handout via ReutersSHANGHAI, Jan 3 — Ten crew members were missing after a cargo vessel collided with another vessel in Wusongkou anchorage at Shanghai, China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.

Three people had been rescued, and the search for missing crew members was continuing, Xinhua said. — Reuters