Teenager is second killed in fresh Venezuela protests

Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. — Reuters picCARACAS, July 27 — A sixteen-year-old boy protesting against President Nicolas Maduro’s embattled government was killed today, prosecutors said, the second to die in the latest round of unrest.

Prosecutors did not immediately release his name or the circumstances around his death.

But it brings to 105 the number of people killed in four months of violent anti-Maduro protests, being capped with a two-day national strike. — AFP