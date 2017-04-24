Teenager charged with committing rash act in Singapore crash

Herman Shi Ximu, 19, was charged in court on Monday with one count of committing a rash act that caused grievous hurt. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 24 — A 19-year-old teenager was charged in court today with one count of committing a rash act that caused grievous hurt to 66-year-old Teong Hien Sing when he crashed the Nissan GTR he was driving into Teong’s Toyota car.

The accident occurred at an open space carpark along Kallang Road on Aug 27 last year, and left Teong with serious injuries.

Court documents noted that Herman Shi Ximu had failed to come to a halt at the stop line and give way to vehicles when he was going straight ahead.

This resulted in a collision with Teong’s Toyota car, which was also going straight from Shi’s left to the right side.

Shi told the court that he intends to plead guilty and will not be getting a lawyer. He will return to court on May 8.

Shi, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was arrested by the police two days after the incident for dangerous driving and taking part in an unauthorised speed trial with the Nissan GTR.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged and Teong had reportedly sustained injuries to his ribs as a result of the collision.

The Nissan GTR was impounded by the Traffic Police.

If found guilty of a rash act causing grievous hurt, Shi could be jailed for up to four years, or fined up to S$10,000 (RM31,536.31), or both. — TODAY