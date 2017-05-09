Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

‘Tear Down this Wall!’ border concert to defy Trump

Tuesday May 9, 2017
10:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Pepe, the sometimes-racist Internet frog, is officially deadThe Edit: Pepe, the sometimes-racist Internet frog, is officially dead

The Edit: See the new trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’The Edit: See the new trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

The Edit: Is a Stradivarius violin easier to hear? Science says noThe Edit: Is a Stradivarius violin easier to hear? Science says no

Fighting Bouchard gets better of Sharapova in thrilling clashFighting Bouchard gets better of Sharapova in thrilling clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The border wall, here made of tall steel beams in rows, in Nogales January 30, 2017. The current version is new enough that teenagers who grew up here still remember its construction. —Picture by Bryan Denton/The New York TimesThe border wall, here made of tall steel beams in rows, in Nogales January 30, 2017. The current version is new enough that teenagers who grew up here still remember its construction. —Picture by Bryan Denton/The New York TimesMEXICO, May 9 — Musicians from both sides of the US-Mexican border, and from around the world, will come together next month in a symphonic protest over President Donald Trump’s plan for a wall to restrict immigration.

The crowd-funded June 3 show, announced yesterday by the Dresden Symphony Orchestra, will take place in Friendship Park, which straddles the border between the Mexican city of Tijuana and San Diego in California.

“It’s not the only wall in the world. The list of walls around the world is really long,” said Markus Rindt, organiser of the project dubbed “Tear Down This Wall!” 

But “nationalism is on the rise. And the (US-Mexico) wall is on people’s minds.”

Rindt, 50, was just a young man when Ronald Reagan in 1987 urged the then Soviet Union to “Tear Down this Wall” in Berlin — the quote that inspired his project.

This time, Rindt will try to move minds with a combo featuring four Germans, a Swede, and two Latin Americans. 

Representing Mexico will be performers from Tijuana.

US singer Coral MacFarland from San Diego is expected, he said.

Trump made a border wall with Mexico one of his leading campaign themes, claiming criminals and drug traffickers were flooding over the southern US border, and that Mexico should pay for the new wall.

Mexico has so far steadfastly refused, and Trump has yet to secure any of the billions of dollars in congressional funding needed to start his flagship project. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline