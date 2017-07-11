Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Syrian Observatory says has ‘confirmed information’ that Islamic State chief killed

Tuesday July 11, 2017
08:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 carThe Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 car

Venus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finalsVenus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finals

The Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in MalawiThe Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in Malawi

The Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its gutsThe Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its guts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russia's defence ministry said it may have killed Baghdadi in an airstrike on IS commanders— Reuters picRussia's defence ministry said it may have killed Baghdadi in an airstrike on IS commanders— Reuters picCAIRO, July 11 — The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters today that it had “confirmed information” that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

Russia’s defence ministry said it may have killed Baghdadi when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of Islamic State commanders on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials have been sceptical.

Reuters could not independently verify Baghdadi’s death.

Baghdadi’s death, which has been frequently reported since he declared a caliphate from a mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, is one of the biggest blows yet to the jihadist group, which is trying to defend shrinking territory in Syria and Iraq. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline