Syrian Observatory: Assad takes control of Aleppo, last fighters gone (VIDEO)

BEIRUT, Dec 22 — The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took control of Aleppo city yesterday after the last batch of fighters was evacuated.

The war monitor said only one small position on the western outskirts of the city remained in rebel hands.

It said some 21,500 civilians had lost their lives in the battle for control of the northern Syrian city. — Reuters

Evacuees from a rebel-held area of Aleppo arrive at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Syria December 21, 2016. — Reuters pic