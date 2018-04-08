Syrian government to start negotiations with rebel group in Douma, says state TV

Jaish al-Islam controls the last rebel-held enclave. — Reuters picBEIRUT, April 8 — The Syrian government will start negotiations with the rebel group Jaish al-Islam later today after the group requested talks, state television reported, citing an official source.

“Jaish al-Islam terrorists have requested negotiations with the Syrian state, which will start the talks within two hours from now (local time),” the source said.

There was no immediate comment from Jaish al-Islam, which controls the last rebel-held enclave in eastern Ghouta, the town of Douma. — Reuters