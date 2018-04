Syria state media says US strikes hit army airport (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS, April 9 — Syrian state media this morning reported a US missile strike on a military airport in the country’s centre, soon after President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Damascus and its allies condemning a chemical attack in rebel-held territory.

“Several missiles hit the Tayfur airport,” state news agency SANA said early this morning. — AFP

