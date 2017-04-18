Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Singapore’s Woodleigh MRT closed after ‘suspicious substance’ found

Tuesday April 18, 2017
02:30 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
April 18, 2017
04:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from HarperThe Edit: See Victoria Beckham get a birthday wish from Harper

The Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voicesThe Telugus of Malaysia rediscover their voices

Post-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battlePost-attack Dortmund fights blood, sweat and tears battle

Australia toughens foreign worker visa rulesAustralia toughens foreign worker visa rules

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Woodleigh MRT station has been closed due to the discovery of a ‘suspicious substance.’ — Screengrab from Google Street ViewThe Woodleigh MRT station has been closed due to the discovery of a ‘suspicious substance.’ — Screengrab from Google Street ViewSINGAPORE, April 18 — The Woodleigh MRT station has been closed due to the discovery of a “suspicious substance”, the police said today, urging the public to avoid the area.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s hazardous materials (hazmat) team and the police are responding to the incident. The police gave no further details about the nature of the substance found.

“Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the case of suspicious substance found at Woodleigh MRT Station. Updates will follow,” the police said on social media. “SCDF’s HAZMAT officers are at scene attending to the incident.”

A 58-year-old cleaner on the morning shift, who did not want to be named because she is not allowed to speak to the press, told TODAY in Mandarin that she spotted some white powered substance near a board at the station as she was about to leave for lunch.

She did not recall seeing the substance when sweeping the floor at about 7am, and decided to inform the manager of the Woodleigh station just after noon today.

TODAY reporters on the scene saw at least one SCDF hazmat vehicle, a fire engine and at least four police vehicles outside Woodleigh station. A few members of the public were seen milling outside the shuttered gates to the station.

Earlier, at 1.49pm today, transport operator SBS Transit said the station on the North East Line was closed as a result of a “security incident”. Free bus rides are available at bus stops between the Serangoon and Potong Pasir stations.

This is the second security incident reported at a MRT station this month. On April 2, a 39-year-old man who left an unattended bag at Hougang MRT station sparked security fears and a brief shutdown of the station.

He was arrested and subsequently released on police bail while investigations continued. The man, who has not been identified, reportedly left his luggage bag unattended and went off to run an errand. The police found only household items in the bag. — TODAY

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline