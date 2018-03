Suspected Texas bomber dead in blast, local media report

Law enforcement personnel including FBI agents are seen near a home that was hit with a parcel bomb in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2018. — Reuters picAUSTIN, March 21 — The person suspected of delivering six homemade bombs to locations around Austin, Texas, this month, killing two people, has died after blowing himself up, local media reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. — Reuters