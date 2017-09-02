Suspected Boko Haram members kill 18 people in north-east Nigeria

Soldiers stand guard following an attack suspected to be by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in Kawuri, January 28, 2014. — Reuters picMAIDUGURI, Sept 2 — Suspected Boko Haram militants killed 18 people in north-east Nigeria yesterday, according to local witnesses and officials, the latest in an escalating number of lethal attacks in the region.

The knife-wielding attackers, moving under cover of night, targeted people in the town of Banki, 130 km south-east of the city of Maiduguri in Borno state, the epicentre of the eight-year conflict with Boko Haram, said a community leader and a local member of a vigilante group.

The attack on the town, which sits on the border with Cameroon, is the latest in a string of deadly Boko Haram raids and bombings that have undermined the Nigerian military's statements that the insurgency is all but defeated.

The frequency of attacks in north-eastern Nigeria has increased in the last few months, killing at least 172 people since June 1 before Friday's attack, according to a Reuters tally.

The attack on Banki left 18 dead, according to Modu Perobe, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force, a regional vigilante group. Abor Ali, a local ruler, confirmed the death toll.

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency has left at least 20,000 dead and sparked one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with tens of thousands already in famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.

Some 8.5 million people in the worst affected parts of north-east Nigeria are now in need of some form of humanitarian assistance, with 5.2 million people lacking secure access to food, the UN has said. — Reuters