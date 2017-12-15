Suspect in police slaying arrested in Spain

Spanish authorities arrested a suspect today in the killing of two national police officers and a third person, all of whom were shot at a country house in eastern Spain. — Reuters picMADRID, Dec 15 — Spanish authorities arrested a suspect today in the killing of two national police officers and a third person, all of whom were shot at a country house in eastern Spain.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody in the rural Teruel province where the triple slaying happened, local authorities told AFP.

Investigators were still working to establish a motive for the shooting at an isolated home today, but local official Gustavo Alcade said the alleged killer was already being sought by police for a previous shooting.

The earlier incident, on December 5, and involved an intruder breaking into a country house and wounding the owner as well as another person, according to local press reports. — AFP