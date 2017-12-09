Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Supreme Court to consider whether courts can shackle all defendants

Saturday December 9, 2017
10:22 AM GMT+8

Tools

File picture shows a Guantanamo detainee’s feet being shackled to the floor as he attends a ‘Life Skills’ class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, April 27, 2010. — Reuters picFile picture shows a Guantanamo detainee’s feet being shackled to the floor as he attends a ‘Life Skills’ class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, April 27, 2010. — Reuters picWASHINGTON DC, Dec 9 — The US Supreme Court announced yesterday it will examine whether the routine shackling of defendants during court hearings is unconstitutional.

The high court will consider the question after a California-based federal appeals court in May ruled that restraints must be decided on a case-by-case basis, and must only be used where there is a compelling security risk.

It is common in US courtrooms to see defendants dressed in prison uniforms and bound in chains by their hands and wrists.

The case was brought over a decision by a lower federal court in San Diego, where US Marshals had started blanket shackling of defendants over security concerns.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, issued a six-five decision on the issue.

“A presumptively innocent defendant has the right to be treated with respect and dignity in a public courtroom, not like a bear on a chain,” wrote Judge Alex Kozinski in the majority opinion.

“We must treat people with respect and dignity even though they are suspected of a crime.”

The Supreme Court will examine the question in the coming months. — AFP

